Champion Racing Oil & Brett Hearn Win #900

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2017 --Victory number 899 came last week in a relatively easy run after weeks of struggling, but this time around the action in front of Hearn was wild and crazy and he barely escaped getting caught up in the mayhem.



Hearn was third and when DeLorenzo went over turn two, he then got to second. At the same time, defending track champion Johnson began making ground on the extreme bottom, working through the top five to pass Hearn on lap 23, just before the yellow flew waved again.



Hearn got a great jump on the ensuing restart and easily ran away from Johnson, who crossed second ahead of Flach, Stratton, and Tremont. "He's the old pro," said Ronnie Johnson. "Passing him isn't easy and second to Brett is nothing to be ashamed of."



Hearn, sponsored by Champion Racing Oil, has a career record which includes 557 Big-Block Modified wins, 339 victories in Small-Block Modified/Sportsman competition, and 2 wins driving a URC Sprint Car and 78 track and series sponsorships.



Champion draws on the success of its racing roots in producing a line of engine oils designed for high performance racing applications and are available in numerous synthetic blends and full synthetic viscosities.



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain a proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing.



Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs. These "purpose-built" racing oils are offered in a popular range of multi-viscosity SAE grades and formulated to meet the demands of most of today's high performance race engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 61 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing Oils contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com.