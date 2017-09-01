Champion Racing Oil & Brett Hearn Win Mr. Dirt Track USA

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2017 --Front row starter Eddie Marshall led the Super DIRTcar Series event early, but Hearn, who started seventh, shot from fourth to the lead on a lap-19 restart and easily led Marshall, Stewart Friesen, Kenny Tremont Jr. and Keith Flach to the checkered flag.



Mike Mahaney, who lined up 30th, put on a late race charge to lead the second five, with Andy Bachetti, Jimmy Phelps, point leader Billy Decker and Matt Sheppard trailing.



Hearn scooted to fifth on the original start and had shot down Phelps for fourth by the time Chad Jeseo blasted the turn three wall on lap 14 to draw the first yellow. Hearn blew by Friesen on the green, then got the crowd up and cheering when he also drove by Flach and Marshall in turns one and two.



"He sure surprised me," said Marshall. "I knew he wasn't too far back, but I didn't expect that. When I saw his nose going into one, I knew I was in big trouble. I was second in this race once before, to Billy Decker, so I've lost it to two of the best ever."



"I was as surprised as he was," added Hearn. "It just opened up. I got a huge run off four on the outside and got by Stewart, then just as I got alongside Flach, Eddie slid up and I split them. After that, the lapped cars weren't bad and my only problem was that it started to sputter towards the end. We shouldn't have been out of gas cause it sure acted like it."



Hearn, sponsored by Champion Racing Oil, has a career record which includes 559 Big-Block Modified wins, 341 victories in Small-Block Modified/Sportsman competition, and 79 track and series sponsorships.



