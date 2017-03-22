Champion Racing Oil Dominates ASCS National Series Opener

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2017 --Sam Hafertepe was able to build sizable leads on the competition throughout the race weekend. Following up Hafertepe' runs both nights were Justin Henderson in the BDS Motorsports/NGK Spark Plugs/Champion Oil No. 1 and Johnny Herrera in the Mesilla Valley Transportation/Champion Oil No. 45x.



Hafertepe started slow in the second night's race until around the halfway point when he was able to gain some momentum. "We were able to follow John Carney by (Justin) Henderson, and our car got better and better as the race went on," says Sam. "It was still heavy, but it was a lot wider than Saturday. We had a long green flag run there and we got into traffic. Johnny (Herrera) had been running the bottom of one and two and he was making it work a lot better than some other guys were."



Keeping the Mesilla Valley Transportation/Champion Oil No. 45x at bay on a late restart, Johnny Herrera was left to contend with the BDS Motorsports/NGK Spark Plugs/Champion Oil No. 1 of Justin Henderson who grabbed away second on Lap 28, but there was no catching Hafertepe as the Texas native raced the win by 3.337 seconds. Justin Henderson and Johnny Herrera would take the 2nd and 3rd positions both nights.



The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network returns to competition at the Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Mo. on Sunday, March 26, 2017.



For more information on the Show-Me oval, log onto http://www.randolphcountyraceway.com.



For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven Regional Tours that make up the ASCS Nation and its over 150 nights of racing in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.



