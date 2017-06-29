Champion Racing Oil Holds 8 of the Top 10 Places After Five Days in the 2017 Great Race

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2017 --Running in first place with a cumulative score of only 15.49 seconds for the first days is the Champion Racing Oil Team of Jeff & Eric Fredette in their 1933 Ford Truck.



The Great Race, presented by Hemmings Motor News and Coker Tire, is an automotive competition based on precision driving and navigational skills in classic, antique and vintage automobiles. The competition, which was founded in 1983, contains numerous timed endurance rally stages. Vehicle entries must have been manufactured in 1972 or earlier with a competition crew of a driver and a navigator in each competing vehicle. For more information on the Great Race rules and regulations visit: http://www.greatrace.com/docs/event_regulations_GAR2017.pdf.



"Champion Oil is proud to support The Great Race, which combines the accuracy in calculation and rally skills with an appreciation of historic automobiles," said Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing and Performance Products. "Being named the official motor oil is a great tribute to our "Purpose Built" lubricant technology formulated for protection and performance. "



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of hot rod, street rod, classic, and muscle car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



All Champion Racing Motor Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion Oil at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com.



Media Contact:

Karl Dedolph

Director of Racing & Performance Products

Champion Oil

660-890-6231

kdedolph@championbrands.com