Champion Racing Oil Named Title Sponsor at BAPS Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2018 --BAPS Speedway (Formerly Susquehanna Speedway) is owned and managed by Scott Gobrecht and Kolten Gouse who took over the speedway at the end of 2015. The speedway has seen a strong upgrade in appearance, interest, and racing action this last year. The banked half mile has that old-school feel with a vintage cushion that challenges the stars of the Super Sportsman, Late Model, Street Stock, and Sprint Car divisions.



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of racecar engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus. In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



