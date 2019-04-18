Champion Racing Oil Named Title Sponsor for 10th Annual 360 Sprint Car National Open

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2019 --The two-day event held August 31st and September 1st pays $10,000 for the win. The American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) National Tour and the ASCS Warrior Region will headline the Memorial Day week-end classic.



Lake Ozark Speedway seats 5000 and is a 1/3-mile banked dirt oval (1850ft on the outside - 1450ft on the inside) with a track width of 75 Feet (All the way around). Corners: are at 12 degrees, front-stretch: 5 degrees and back-stretch: 5 degrees, Track Surface is Clay. Track Records: 410 Wing Sprint: 11.538 Chad Kemenah / 360 Wing Sprint: 12.192 Tim Doogs / Non-wing Sprint: 13.555 Levi Jones / Non-wing Midget: 14.154 Josh Wise



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of race-car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com