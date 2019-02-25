Champion Racing Oil Named Title Sponsor of 2019 Interstate Sprint Car SpeedWeek

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2019 --"The Interstate Sprint Car Series is a regional touring Winged Sprint Car series in the Pacific Northwest", states Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Racing and Performance Division. "A major highlight of the 2019 season will be Speedweek from August 12th to August 17th. It will feature six races in six nights at five different race tracks".



2019 Champion Racing Oil ISCS SpeedWeek



August 12............................................ Coos Bay Speedway

August 13............................................ Cottage Grove Speedway

August 14............................................ Willamette Speedway

August 15............................................ Sunset Speedway

August 16............................................ Grays Harbor Raceway

August 17............................................ Grays Harbor Raceway



Dedolph added, "Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of race car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs".



To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus. In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology.



This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



