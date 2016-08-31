Champion Racing Oil National Open Returns to Williams Grove Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2016 --The Champion Racing Oil National Open is an event with more than 50 years of history that includes the biggest names in motorsports competing at half-mile Williams Grove Speedway, one of dirt racing's legendary venues. This year's 3-day competition offers a pair of 25-lap, $10,000 to win mains on both Thursday and Friday plus a 40-lap Championship Race paying $50,000 to win on Saturday.



Williams Grove Speedway is a half-mile dirt track located in Mechanicsburg, Pa., about 10 miles south of the state capital of Harrisburg. It opened in 1939 and has been host to many championship races. Williams Grove continues a tradition of racing every Friday, and almost every Saturday, including many special events. The most prestigious of these special events this year is the Champion Racing Oil National Open.



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of racecar engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus. In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com