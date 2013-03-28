Champion Racing Oil Now Available at S-K Speed Racing Equipment

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2013 --Ernie Krieg, founder of S-K Speed Racing Equipment, at the age of 19 during the early 60’s, began selling parts from his parent’s 200 sq. ft. basement. Ernie quickly became a local racing guru and icon, not only knowing and selling what makes cars faster but also campaigning over the years a “C” Gas 1949 Anglia, a special light weight 1968 HEMI Dart Super Stock and a 1969 AMX Super Stock race car.



Today with partner Brian Higgins, the business has grown into a performance empire with retail & wholesale divisions, machine work, race engine building, transmissions, dyno testing, and installation. A new state-of-the-art 6000 sq. ft. showroom is schedule for later next month.



Knowledgeable enthusiasts that have over 35 years of industry experience professionally staff S-K Speed. The team is highly qualified to recommend any type race related equipment or performance lubricant for Drag Racing, High Performance Street, Import Performance, Road Course, Oval Track, Marine or Restoration. Contact them at 1075 Route 109?Lindenhurst, New York 11757?, Phone: (631) 957-9525, or on the web at http://www.skspeed.com



Champion Oil, an industry racing and performance lubricant leader, develops synthetic motor oils for the racing, diesel, classic, vintage, hot rod, muscle car, and the engine builder markets. They manufacture numerous multi-viscosity racing motor oils with high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect vintage and high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These “purpose-built” racing products contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, racing, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Performance and Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://ChampionsUseChampion.com.