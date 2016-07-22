Champion Racing Oil on Track to Set World Record at Bonneville

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2016 --Champion Racing Oil sponsors Lloyd "Hooley" Huffman's 1953 Studebaker Coupe that runs in AA Blown Fuel Comp Coupe classification and has previously been the record holder of that class at 246 mph. The record stands today at 249 mph.



"The car has been prepared this year with lots of improvements", said Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing & Performance at Champion. "It sports a DART 572cc motor with twin turbos producing around 1600 hp, weighs 6000 lbs., has a 249 gear in a 9"Ford, G-Force 4 speed, 26" and 29" Goodyear land speed tires on 4" rims, 24 feet long, 4 feet tall, with a Plymouth Daytona style rear wing. All in and on paper we should hit speeds between 270mph and 280mph if conditions are perfect."



Huffman is from Chelsea, Oklahoma and has been a long time member of the 200 MPH Club of SCTA. If all goes well in the early part of Speed Week, his team will make a few modifications and try and set another record in the AA Blown Gas Comp Coupe class. When not driving his bright orange salt flat car, "Hooley" runs his Champion Racing Oil sponsored 1951 Henry J in nostalgia drag races across the country.



Champion draws on the success of its racing roots in producing a line of competition engine oils designed for high performance racing applications and are available in numerous synthetic blends and full synthetic viscosities.



Champion Racing Motor Oils products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing.



Champion Racing Motor Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs. These "purpose-built" racing oils are offered in a popular range of multi-viscosity SAE grades and formulated to meet the demands of most of today's high performance race engines.



http://www.championsusechampion.com



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com