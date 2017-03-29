Champion Racing Oil Runs with Mittler Brothers in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2017 --"Champion Racing Oil is proud to support MB Motorsports for the second year in a row. ", said Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Racing and Performance Products. "Since the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debuted in 1995, MB Motorsports is the only team that has competed in every season. Being selected by this true professional race team is a great tribute to our racing oil technology formulated for ultimate protection and performance."



MB Motorsports http://www.mbracing.net/index.html has earned a reputation for launching the careers of talented, young drivers into NASCAR racing, such as:



- Nextel Cup Rookie of the Year, Kenny Irwin

- Nextel Cup Rookie of the Year, Jamie McMurray

- NASCAR Sprint Cup Winner, Carl Edwards

- NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion, Carl Edwards

- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rookie of the Year, Carl Edwards

- ARCA Champion, Justin Allgaier

- NASCAR Sprint Cup Champion, Brad Keselowski

- NASCAR Sprint Cup Winner, Regan Smith



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of hot rod, street rod, classic and muscle car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



In addition, all Champion Racing Motor Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com