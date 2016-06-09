Champion Racing Oil Sponsors 2,400 Mile Professional Road Rally

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2016 --In addition to the cash payouts, Champion, a long time corporate sponsor of the race, will be presenting a Championship Belt and $1000 in racing oil to the highest finishing team overall using Champion lubricants. Champion will also present product awards for the highest finishing teams using Champion products in the Grand National, Expert, Sportsman, and X-Cup Divisions.



"Champion Racing Oil is proud to support The Great Race, which combines the accuracy in calculation and rally skills with an appreciation of historic automobiles," said Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing and Performance Products. "Being named the official motor oil is a great tribute to our "Purpose Built" lubricant technology formulated for protection and performance."



The Great Race, presented by Hemmings Motor News and Coker Tire, is an automotive competition based on precision driving and navigational skills in classic, antique and vintage automobiles. The competition, which was founded in 1983, contains numerous timed endurance rally stages. There are 100 entries this year in the competition.



"The Great Race isn't actually a race but a timed/speed/distance rally on public roads to determine which driver and navigator team best adheres to the course instructions, while testing the endurance of both the cars and the people on board. Each rally segment must be driven in a set amount of time; arriving early is just as bad as arriving late, and points are deducted", added Dedolph.



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of hot rod, street rod, classic and muscle car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



All Champion Racing Motor Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com