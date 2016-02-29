Champion Racing Oil Sponsors All Stars for Autism Professional Road Rally

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2016 --"Champion Racing Oil is proud to support this professional road rally raising awareness for Autism", said Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Racing and Performance Products. "Autism is a complex developmental disability, which primarily affects a person's ability in social interaction and communication. It also affects each individual in different ways and to varying degrees".



The Vintage Car Rally Association, Inc. (VCRA) organizes the event each year providing a unique forum for antique, vintage, classic and sports car enthusiasts to compete in controlled speed, timed, and distance rally competition that tests the skill and endurance of both the driving team and their vehicle. VCRA is non-profit 501 C 3 organization that donates all proceeds to charity, namely Autism organizations, schools and chapters in need.



The rally event this year, as part of its competitive driving course, will make a lunch pit-stop at Champion headquarters during their 60th Anniversary celebration on May 6th.



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of hot rod, street rod, classic and muscle car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



In addition, all Champion Racing Motor Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com.