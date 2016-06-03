Champion Racing Oil Sponsors ASCS 360 Super Dirt Car Showdown

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2016 --"There is no more loyal or devoted crowd in racing than the fans of winged sprint cars! The nation's most competitive winged sprint car series was originally founded in 1992, and can be seen at over 200 events of dirt-flinging action via a National Tour and Regional Series," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion. "Champion is proud to be part of the legendary series of racing. And this year especially, because the race promoter has combined the ASCS National Tour with the ASCS Warrior Region for a great shootout".



The American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) is a winged sprint car series racing within the United States. ASCS uses a 360 cubic inch engine, which leads to fans calling the cars "360s". The series was started by racing promoter Emmett Hahn and created the national headquarters located today in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The all-time leader in wins for the series is Texan Gary Wright with 127 A main victories under his belt.



Champion draws on the success of its racing roots in producing a line of engine oils designed for high performance racing applications and are available in numerous synthetic blends and full synthetic viscosities.



Champion Racing Motor Oils products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing.



Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs. These "purpose-built" racing oils are offered in a popular range of multi-viscosity SAE grades and formulated to meet the demands of most of today's high performance race engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



