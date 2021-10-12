Champion Racing Oil, Stirling Lubricants, and Zach Sobotka Win at Oswego Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2021 --The Champion Racing Oil and Stirling Lubricants sponsored car starting 19th. Sobotka went on the charge from the drop of the green. With most racers opting for the bottom, Sobotka was making his money on the top, moving to second on lap 51.



Once out front, Sobotka settled into a more traditional lane. With about ten laps to go, Sobotka once again started to move his line in turns three and four off the bottom. At the end of the 75-lap grind, it was Sobotka, Champion Racing Oil and Stirling Lubricants taking the hard-fought win.



"We were really bad in qualifying and our heat," Sobotka said. "But we never really touched the car, we just left it alone and let the track come to us. To come from that deep is incredible and shows how good we were, we just survived the first 40 laps and next thing you know we're up there battling for the win."



Champion Oil, celebrating over six decades as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower, and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion, a PLZ Aeroscience Company, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 65 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231 Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO visit championbrands.com



About PLZ Aeroscience

PLZ Aeroscience is a leader in specialty aerosol and liquid product technologies. PLZ specializes in the development, manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private label products. PLZ has a robust and proprietary portfolio of products in household cleaning, personal care, food service, maintenance, specialty and industrial, and automotive. For more information, visit PLZAeroscience.com



About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services, and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.