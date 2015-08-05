Champion Racing Oil Supports Performance Engine Builder of the Year Award

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2015 --Engine Builder Magazine and Speed-Pro Pistons, as major sponsors are looking for the best example of creativity and innovation, training and education, merchandising and promotion, professional standards and conduct, appearance, solid business management, community involvement, business growth, achievement and victories. Engine builders can nominate their own businesses, or others can nominate performance engine building businesses.



Those making the nomination need to provide basic information about the engine builder being nominated and write a short (300-word maximum) essay explaining why that operation should be considered. All entrants will be reviewed and a group of semi-finalists will be selected. Those semi-finalists will then be asked to provide additional information for judging. A panel of judges, including, representatives from Speed-Pro Pistons and the Engine Builder staff will select the three finalists and, ultimately, the Performance Engine Builder of the Year Award winner. The Performance Engine Builder of the Year will be announced in a special presentation during PRI, December 10-12, 2015 in Indianapolis.



