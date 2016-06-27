Champion Racing Oil Team Wins 2016 Great Race

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2016 --The team, which ran Champion Racing Oil in their classic racecar, won the 2016 Champion Motor Oil Top Performer Trophy and also won the Expert Class in the competition. In all, their prizes include trophies, cash, and a garage full of Champion Motor Oil.



"Cars have been a main interest most of my life, starting with short track asphalt racing at an early age. I always shared these endeavors with an older brother, and after racing it was on to other car-related activities", stated Gary Martin.



"When I retired from the Kentucky State Police in 2006, my wife and I discovered this sport of rallying. Our first event was the initial Coker Tire Challenge, held in 2006, followed by the 15-day 2007 Great Race". Martin added, "We were hooked and have missed very few rallies since then, traveling to every corner of our country. But this year's is the best. We have many to thank, but we couldn't have done it without Champion Oil."



The Great Race, presented by Hemmings Motor News, Hagerty Insurance, and Coker Tire, is an automotive competition based on precision driving and navigational skills in classic, antique and vintage automobiles. This year the race was from San Rafael, CA to Moline, IL. The competition, which was founded in 1983, contains numerous timed endurance rally stages.



"Champion Racing Oil is very proud of Gary& Jean Ann Martin and their 2016 win of The Great Race, which combines the accuracy in calculation and rally skills, in addition to an appreciation of historic automobiles," stated Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Racing and Performance Products. "Our award this year is a tribute to the winners and all the teams using Champion "Purpose Built" lubricant technology formulated for protection and performance."



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of race, hot rod, classic and muscle car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



