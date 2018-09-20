Champion Racing Oil Team Wins NMCA Open-Comp All American National

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2018 --Anderson who lives in Eau Clare, WI runs Champion Racing Oil and other Champion lubricants in his 1969 Camaro.



The NMCA series starts in March in Florida and ends with the World Street Finals in Indianapolis. Each NMCA event includes all-American car shows, manufacturers midways, vendors and celebrities as well as featured classes such as Chevrolet Performance LSX categories, the Nostalgia Super Stock Classic, Street Outlaw Finals, Open Comp, the Super Bowl Shootout, and much more.



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of race car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com.