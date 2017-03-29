Champion Racing Oil to Attend 2017 Hot Rod Power Tour

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2017 --The highly anticipated seven-day, seven-city journey is expected to bring together more than 6,000 vehicles and 100,000-plus spectators, June 10-16, 2017.



https://www.raceit.com/Register/?event=39043



The schedule:



- June 10 – Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

- June 11 – Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa

- June 12 – Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa

- June 13 – University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois

- June 14 – Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois

- June 15 – Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, Indiana

- June 16 – Bowling Green Regional Airport in Bowling Green, Kentucky



Gearheads can join in at any point along the way; the exclusive "Long Haul Gang" includes the people who take the entire Power Tour route along with the staff of HOT ROD Magazine. Participants can sightsee, explore, and show their cars in dozens of towns along the way and in each participating city, hordes of local spectators will take part in the event as well as they welcome the massive Power Tour cruise to their city.



Champion Racing Oil will display at the first stop; Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri. The large booth display will have drawings, give-a-ways, product information, distributor locator, and numerous cars on display.



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing. Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com