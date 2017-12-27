Champion Racing Oil to Become Title Sponsor of Interstate Sprint Car Series SpeedWeek

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2017 --The Interstate Sprint Car Series is a regional touring Winged Sprint Car series in the Pacific Northwest. It collects the most talented Limited, Sportsman, Crate/Spec, and 305 Sprint pilots in the area under one banner. A major highlight of the 2018 season will be Speedweek from August 11t to August 18th. It will feature six races in seven nights at five different race tracks.



2018 ISCS Speed Week



August 11 / Southern Oregon Speedway; Central Point, OR

August 12 / TBA/off

August 13 / Coos Bay Speedway; Coos Bay, OR

August 14 / Cottage Grove Speedway; Cottage Grove, OR

August 15 / Willamette Speedway; Lebanon, OR

August 16 / Sunset Speedway; Banks, OR

August 17 / Grays Harbor Raceway; Elma, WA

August 18 / Grays Harbor Raceway; Elma, WA



