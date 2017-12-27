Champion Racing Oil to Become Title Sponsor of Western Sprint Tour SpeedWeek

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2017 --The Western Sprint Tour (WST) is the most premier touring Sprint Car series in the entire Pacific Northwest. The 2015 season was the inaugural campaign for the tour and they thrill Sprint Car fans for fifteen action-packed races at six different race tracks in the states of Oregon, California, and Washington. The WST Sprints features some of the best drivers in the entire Western United States and produce some very good car counts throughout the season.



A major highlight of the 2018 season will be Speed-Week Northwest from July 9th to July 14th. It will feature six races in seven nights at five different race tracks.



Western Sprint Tour Speed-Week Schedule as follows:



July 9 / Siskiyou Motor Speedway-Yreka, Ca

July 10 / Coos Bay Speedway- Coos Bay, OR

July 11 / Willamette Speedway- Lebanon, OR

July 12 / Sunset Speedway- Banks, OR

July 13 / Cottage Grove Speedway- Cottage Grove, OR

July 14 / Cottage Grove Speedway- Cottage Grove, OR



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of race car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus. In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com.