Champion Racing Oil to Display at the 29th Annual Lane Automotive Car Show

"Founded in 1964 as a part-time venture in George Lane's garage, Lane Automotive has become a speed equipment industry phenomenon", stated Karl Dedolph, Director of Performance and racing at Champion Oil. "Since the days when local racers lined up to buy racing parts at that tiny, one man shop, the company has grown and is comprised of four separate divisions. One thing has remained the same throughout the years of growth at Lane Automotive: the desire to provide the best parts and the best service at competitive prices."



Dedolph added, "Champion Oil is proud to be repesented by Lane who is known the world over as a premier supplier of performance parts and accessories for racers, hot rodders, truck and off-road enthusiasts, Lane Automotive's divisions include Motor State Distributing, ALLSTAR Performance, Lane Collectables, and the Lane Automotive Showroom." Today, the company serves customers around the world from a 500,000 square foot warehouse/office complex located in Watervliet, Michigan, at the intersection of Interstate 94 and Michigan 140.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO