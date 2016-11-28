Champion Racing Oil to Display Unique Sprint Car Cut-a-Way at Performance Racing Trade Show

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2016 --For nearly 40 years, Jack Elam has been manufacturing racecars. The dedication to quality craftsmanship, attention to detail, and willingness to build exactly what his customers ask for have helped J&J Auto Racing be recognized as the 410 Sprint Car "Builder/Manufacturer of the Year". Just ask - Donny Schatz, Tony Stewart, Arnie McDonald, Steve Kinser, Derek Hagar, Chad Kemenah, Danny Holtgraver, Tim Shaffer, Robbie Stillwaggon, Dave Blaney, Jake Beard-Miller, Eric Riggins, Jr., Wade Nygaard, Lee Grosz, Chad Ely, Daniel Pestka, Marshall Skinner, Carl Bowser, Jarod Zimbardi, Ed Lynch, Jr., Ben Atkinson, Joe Ramaker, Tony Grams, Ray Allen Kulhanek, Josh Schneiderman, and DJ Simmerman to name a few.



Jack Elam will be at the Champion Racing Oil Booth # 1455 all three days of the PRI show.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants forover 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engineadditives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com.