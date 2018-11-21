Champion Racing Oil to Display Updated 410 Sprint Car Rule Changes at Performance Racing Trade Show

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2018 --The Sprint Car Council, composed of 410 sanctioning bodies and race tracks, met earlier this year to review and adapt recommendations. Changes will affect the following components: Chassis support bars, slip joints, wing T-post, steel LF radius rods and rod ends, left and right nerf bars, elimination of bolt to bolt axle tethers, Securing fuel cells and chassis support bars.



All chassis will be required to have additional bars installed to support and decrease the span between the front and rear uprights. The new support bars must be an addition to the front and rear uprights conforming to the measurements allowed by World of Outlaws Series officials.



For nearly 40 years, Jack Elam has been manufacturing race cars. The dedication to quality craftsmanship, attention to detail, and willingness to build exactly what his customers ask for have helped J&J Auto Racing be recognized as the 410 Sprint Car "Builder/Manufacturer of the Year".



Just ask - Donny Schatz, Tony Stewart, Arnie McDonald, Trey Starks, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Tyler Drueke, Derek Hagar, Hayden Campbell, Jeff Halligan, Mike Houseman, Jr., Sheldon Haudenschild, Steve Kinser, Derek Hagar, Chad Kemenah, Danny Holtgraver, Tim Shaffer, Robbie Stillwaggon, Dave Blaney, Jake Beard-Miller, Eric Riggins, Jr., Wade Nygaard, Lee Grosz, Chad Ely, Daniel Pestka, Marshall Skinner, Carl Bowser, Jarod Zimbardi, Ed Lynch, Jr., Ben Atkinson, Joe Ramaker, Tony Grams, Ray Allen Kulhanek, Josh Schneiderman, and DJ Simmerman to name a few.



