Champion Racing Oil to Host Autograph Sessions of Racing Champions During PRI

Signing autographs at the Champion Booth #1455 during the PRI Show will be Racing Champions Brett Hearn, Tyler Erb, Brian Brown, Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Matt Driskell, Bobby Pierce, Jonathan Nerren, Chad Kemenah, Greg Hodnett, Johnny Herrera, Tre Starks, Tony Jackson, Roger Crockett, Dave Cain, Kelly Shyrock, Mike Nichols, Jonathan Cornell, and Hooley Huffman. Champions use Champion!



The three biggest business days in racing are the show dates for the PRI Trade Show, which annually attracts 55,000 members of the racing industry from 82 countries. With over 1,800 companies exhibiting in 3,500 booths, it is the world's largest auto racing trade show. The three-day trade show provides a professional business atmosphere where racing retailers, race engine builders, race car fabricators, race engineers and WDs can conduct business face to face with suppliers, preview next year's hottest new racing products, make buying decisions, and have new lines in inventory for the start of the next racing season.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com.