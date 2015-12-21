Champion Racing Oil to Participate at 2016 Specialty Equipment Trade Conference

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2015 --"Editors and performance manufacturers will have a productive week at this coming year's MPMC Media Trade Conference", stated Karl Dedolph, Director of Performance and Racing Products for Champion. "The success every year at the conference is always a direct result of the great participation and organization that we get from the media and from SEMA."



The 2016 MPMC Media Trade Conference, which takes place this coming January in Santa Ana, CA, is a truly unique event that brings together editorial staff from all over the world with racing and high performance parts manufacturers for three days of meetings.



MPMC's mission is to provide meaningful solutions to industry-specific issues and challenges, thereby perpetuating the growth and prosperity of motorsports manufacturers. Within this context, MPMC directs its efforts toward providing its members with a forum in which to address industry-related issues, develop programs designed to meet the special needs of performance-parts manufacturers and offer new business and networking opportunities.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com