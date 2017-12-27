Champion Racing Oil to Sponsor LaSalle Engine B-Mod Class Races

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2017 --"It is extremely important for Champion to identify a regional engine builder and performance business that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide racers and enthusiasts with first class service and top-tier product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion.



"LaSalle clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our motor oil, chemical, additive and lubricant line in key competition demographics, applications, and strategic markets. We are pleased to sponsor their events that encourage all teams to run their competition sealed crate motors and run Champion Oil."



Dedolph added, "LaSalle, is strong on selling the right products and services for their racers and customers." If you'd like more information about LaSalle Racing Engines you can contact them at 814-735-3837 or 200 S Breezewood Rd, Breezewood, PA 15533 or on the web at http://www.lasalleengine.com/home.html.



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of race car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus. In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com/.