Champion Racing Oil to Sponsor MWPMS in 2019

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2019 --The MWPMS features nine 4-day events starting in March in Texas and ending with a $100K payout event back in Texas in November. Each MWPMS features classes such as Pro Mod, Radial vs World, X275 Radial, Top Dragster (elite 16) and Top Sportsman (elite 16), and much more. www.midwestpromodseries.com



The complete schedule is detailed below.



Texas Motorplex, Ennis TX. March 8-9

Pro Mods and Radial Series, Top Sportsman, Top Dragster



Beech Bend Dragway, Bowling Green KY. April 12-13

Pro Mods and Radial Series ONLY



Gateway Motorsports Park, Granite City, IL. April 26-27

Pro Mods and Radial Series, Top Sportsman, Top Dragster

(Also Super Chevy Show)



Osage Tulsa Raceway Park, Tulsa, OK. May 10-11

Pro Mods and Radial Series, Top Sportsman, Top Dragster



X-Treme Racway Park, Ferris, TX. July 5-6

Pro Mods and Radial Series, Top Sportsman, Top Dragster



Memphis International Raceway, Millington, TN. September 13-14

Pro Mods and Radial Series, Top Sportsman, Top Dragster



Osage Tulsa Raceway Park, Tulsa, OK. October 11-12

Pro Mods and Radial Series, Top Sportsman, Top Dragster



Texas Motorplex, Ennis TX. November 7-9

Elite 16 Pro Mods $100K Event, PLUS: Top Sportsman, Top Dragster



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of race car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs.



To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus. In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology.



This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com