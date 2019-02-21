Champion Racing Oil to Sponsor NMCA in 2019

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2019 --The NMCA series features six 4-day events starting in March in Florida and ending with the World Street Finals in Indianapolis. Each NMCA includes all-American car shows, manufacturers midways, vendors and celebrities as well as featured classes such as Chevrolet Performance LSX categories, the Nostalgia Super Stock Classic, Street Outlaw Finals, Open Comp, the Super Bowl Shootout, and much more.



The complete schedule is detailed below.



March 7–10, 2019 / 17th Annual NMCA Muscle Car Mayhem - Bradenton Motorsports Park, Bradenton, FL



April 4–7, 2019 / 11th Annual NMCA All-Star Nationals - Atlanta Dragway, Commerce GA



May 2–5, 2019 / Inaugural NMCA Memphis Homecoming. Memphis International Raceway - Millington, TN



July 25–28, 2019 / 14th Annual NMCA Super Bowl of Street Legal Drag Racing - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL



August 22-25, 2019/ 19th Annual NMCA All American Nationals - Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH



September 19-22, 2019 / 18th Annual NMCA World Street Finals- Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, IN



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of race car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs.



To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus. In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology.



This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com