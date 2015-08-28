Champion Racing Oil to Support Engine Technician Competition

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2015 --To enter, participants must answer a series of five questions that describe the nominee's passion for engines and engine rebuilding, explains the history of their journey in this field and names their mentor and illustrates the impact he or she had on the nominee's life. Additional answers should detail a specific occurrence that demonstrates creativity and success in the engine development field and, finally, describes the skills and talents the individual exemplifies to classify them as a "champion."



Participants can submit an entry on their own behalf or on behalf of someone else. Entrants must complete and submit the contest nomination form at champtechcontest.com by 11:59 p.m. EST on Oct. 9.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 57 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, racing, performance, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion; contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com