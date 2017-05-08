Champion Racing Oils Now Available at Behrent's Performance Warehouse

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2017 --"It is extremely important for Champion to identify a racing & performance business that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide racers and enthusiasts with first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion. "Behrents clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our products, especially in the oval track market."



Behrent's Speed Center, Inc. first started in 1972 when now president, Harry W. Behrent Jr. formed a general speed and tire shop aimed at the general automotive market. Then, in 1975 at the age of 31, with a desire to drive dirt stock cars, Harry changed his focus to the specialized oval track market. Driving cars and selling parts began to become a serious of a business for Harry. In 1982, the oval track specialty parts business began.



With the knowledge gained through driving racing cars and staffing very knowledgeable people, Behrent's Speed Center, Inc. had become a recognized business in the oval track racing industry. Today, now known as Behrent's Performance Warehouse, Behrent's provides services and parts world-wide to the automotive racing industry.



If you'd like more information about Behrent's Performance Warehouse you can contact them at: 38 Meadow Rd. Florida, NY 1092. Toll Free at: 877-372-2348 and on-line at: https://behrents.com/



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion's proprietary thermal viscosity stabilizer, special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives, which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in dynamometer testing. Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com