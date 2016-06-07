Champion Racing Oils Now Available at Bryson Performance

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2016 --"It is extremely important for Champion to identify a performance business that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide racers with first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion Oil. " Bryson Performance clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our motor oil, chemical, additive and lubricant line in key enthusiast demographics, applications, and strategic markets."



Dedolph added, "Toby Bryson, owner of Bryson Performance, services competition racers with fills and refills of Nitrous Oxide and racing accessories. Their primary focus is drag racing both with gas and diesel application. Bryson's customers have also won local and regional championships." If you'd like more information about Bryson Performance you can contact them at 205 3rd Street, Argusville, ND 58005 or at 701-330-0513. https://www.facebook.com/Bottlefed/



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing. Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com



