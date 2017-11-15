Champion Racing Oils Now Available at CJ Motorsports

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2017 --Years ago, CJ Motorsports started as prepping for race day to friends wanting their motors built. Owner Cary Shonley has always had the love of cars ever since he can remember and his passion blossomed into creating the business in 2008. Today the business specializes in everything from selling racing oil and auto accessories, to the repair or rebuild of carburetors and motors. CJ's also deals with EFI conversions, wiring and plumbing of classic cars. You can contact CJ's at 40 West Harmon / Mitchell, South Dakota 57301 or at 605-770-0876.



"It is extremely important for Champion to identify a racing & performance business that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide racers and enthusiasts with first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion. "Allison's Automotive clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our products."



Champion Racing Oils contain Champion's proprietary thermal viscosity stabilizer, special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives, which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in dynamometer testing.



