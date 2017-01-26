Champion Racing Oils Now Available at DeGre Engineering

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2017 --"It is extremely important for Champion to identify a regional performance business that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide racers and enthusiasts with first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion.



"DeGre clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our racing motor oil, chemical, additive and lubricant line in many of the key enthusiast and professional demographics, applications, and strategic markets."



Since 2006 DeGre has become a complete Engineering, Procurement, and Management (EPM) Company. They specialize in high-end unique solutions for all business sectors, with a major focus on the racing industry, specifically the open wheel competition in Pennsylvania. They maintain a complete drafting service that includes 3D modeling capabilities and staff licensed professional engineers.



In addition, DeGre Motorsports competes with the ARDC/USAC midgets throughout the USA with back-to-back championships in 2014 and 2015. More recently DeGre Engineering is assisting 2016 ARDC Champion Alex Bright with his midget operation and 2014-2015 ARDC Champion Steven Drevicki with his 358 Winged operation.



Dedolph added, "DeGre, is going to be very strong on selling the right products and services for their competition and high performance customers." If you'd like more information about DeGre Engineering and DeGre Motorsports contacted Greg Fitzpatrick at 484-955-9588 or 140 Wheatfield Rd, Sinking Springs, PA 19608.



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion's proprietary thermal viscosity stabilizer, special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives, which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in dynamometer testing. Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com