Champion Racing Oils Now Available at Premier Motorsports

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2016 --"It is extremely important for Champion to identify a racing & performance business that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide racers and enthusiasts with first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion.



"Premier Motorsports clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our motor oil, chemical, additive and lubricant line in key enthusiast demographics, applications, and strategic markets."



Dedolph added, "Premiers Motorsports, is strong on selling the right products and services for their competition and high performance customers. Plus they campaign their own #70 410 Sprint Car driven by Danny Holtgraver in the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Racing Series. Holtgraver with owner Pete Grove finished 8th last year and are currently 5th in the series this year."



If you'd like more information about Premier Motorsports you can contact them at 330-767-2221 or 1136 Lawndell Rd, Navarre, Ohio 44662 or on the web at



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion's proprietary thermal viscosity stabilizer, special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives, which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in dynamometer testing.



Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com