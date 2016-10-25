Champion Racing Oils Now Available at RacerDirect.net

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2016 --"It is extremely important for Champion to identify an on-line retail racing & performance business that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide racers and enthusiasts with first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion.



"RacerDirect.net clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our motor oil, chemical, additive and lubricant line in key enthusiast demographics, applications, and strategic markets."



Dedolph added, "RacerDirect.net is extremely strong on selling the right products and services for their competition and high performance customers. Besides racing chemicals and lubricants they sell a wide range of SFI and FIA Safety Products that include racing shoes, racing helmets, racing belts, pit equipment, plus many more products for all types of motorsports."



If you'd like more information about RacerDirect.net you can contact them at 844-904-7223(RACE) or on the web at http://www.racerdirect.net.



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion's proprietary thermal viscosity stabilizer, special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives, which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in dynamometer testing. Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com