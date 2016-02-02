Champion Racing Oils Now Available at TRE Race Parts

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2016 --"It is extremely important for Champion to identify a business that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide customers with first class service and product support," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion Oil. " TRE clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our motor oil, chemical, additive and lubricant line in key enthusiast demographics, applications, and strategic markets."



TRE Race Parts, a division of Thoennes Transmissions, owned by Dave & Elaine Thoennes founded Thoennes Transmissions in 1982. Dave became well known in the Sportsman racing division in the early 1980s. Thoennes Transmissions has grown from Transmission sales and service, to a wide variety of circle track parts and accessories now known as TRE RaceParts.



TRE's main service is modifying and rebuilding racing transmissions and differentials, (including Quick Change), for all forms of motorsports racing. They specialize in Powerglide, Bert and Brinn Racing Transmissions, one-piece Reverse Clutch Discs, Manual Valve Bodies, Locking Dipsticks, Torque Converters, Performance High Clutch Hubs, Performance Input Shafts, & Red High Performance Clutch Plates.



With over 35 years experience in the transmission, drive train and racing field, Dave and his staff have established a wealth of knowledge - whether it's about gears, transmissions or drive train problems or shock and spring combinations for your race car, they can help.



TRE Race Parts a Division of Thoennes Transmissions is located at 4080 Latoka Beach Road SW, approximately two miles west of Alexandria's very own Viking Speedway. For more information contact them at (320) 762-1067 or visit them online http://www.transmissioninformation.com



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com