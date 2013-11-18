Champion Racing & Performance Products Now Available at Summit Racing

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2013 --“It is extremely important for Champion to identify a partner that shares the same goals and has the ability to provide our customers with first class service, support and distribution,” said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Racing and Performance Division for Champion Oil. “Summit Racing clearly fits the stringent criteria we identified to distribute our motor oil, chemical, additive and lubricant line in key enthusiast demographics, applications, and strategic markets.”



“For over 40 years, Summit Racing Equipment has set the standard for fast shipping, customer service, and technical expertise”, added Dedolph. “Since its beginning, Summit has followed a simple formula: give customers the parts they want at a fair price, deliver those parts fast, and back them with top-tier customer service.”



Summit Racing Equipment supports and sponsors the NHRA Summit Racing Series and the IHRA Summit Super Series. Summit Racing Equipment also sponsors three NHRA national events in the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series and several professional race teams, including Greg Anderson and Jason Line (NHRA Pro Stock), Kenny Lang (NHRA Pro Modified), and Pete Berner (ADRL Extreme Pro Stock). Summit Racing offers contingency programs to racers in the IHRA, NHRA, and SCCA. Summit Racing Equipment also sponsors BIG-FOOT, a monster truck that competes in MTRA (Monster Truck Racing Association) events.



As an active member in the Specialty Equipment Market Association, National Hot Rod Association, International Hot Rod Association, and National Street Rod Association, Summit Racing Equipment is the leader in the high performance automotive industry. You can contact Summit Racing Equipment and gain information on the complete line of Champion Racing and Performance Products at 1-800-230-3030 and on-line at http://www.SummitRacing.com, or at their retail locations in Tallmadge, Ohio; Sparks, Nevada; and McDonough, Georgia.



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives meet the lubrication demands of competition engines and create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing. Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines, especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



Champion Classic Blue Flame Performance Diesel Oil is a unique, hybrid synthetic blend 15W-40 diesel engine oil that combines workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids. Performance diesel owners have reported decreased cylinder, cam, and bearing wear in their early model engines, especially in competition diesel engines. Development of this oil focused on the concentration and synergistic behavior of anti-wear and detergent additives in an effort to obtain more robust protection at high temperature and heavy load.



Champion 600 Series Racing Brake Fluid Dot 4 was developed for extreme racing applications where an extremely high dry boiling point is preferred. The Champion 600 Brake Fluid is a high-performance brake fluid developed for severe duty racing applications under high heat and extreme pressure. This new-to-the-commercial market brake fluid is race proven by domestic and international top-tier teams.



Champion PowerShield® Break-In Motor Oil is formulated to reduce the potential of engine failure during hard break-in. The formulation is based on proprietary technology containing unique high levels of zincthiophosphates, in combination with Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), which extends oil film capacity for proper ring seating. Professional engine-builders that use Champion PowerShield® Break-In Motor Oil will experience the difference provided by numerous barriers of protection.



Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oil is developed for the classic, vintage, hot rod, and muscle car market. These “purpose built” Motor Oils are designed to protect high performance engines by replacing the vital additives that have been removed from current API spec oils. Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oils contain a high zinc and phosphorous formula designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect vintage and high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams.



Champion Fuel Injector Cleaner keeps fuel injector systems clean and cleans carburetors on older model vehicles. Offering superior protection against rust and corrosion, this powerful cleaner also helps remove water and contamination from critical components of fuel systems. Champion Fuel Injector Cleaner reduces emissions and will not harm catalytic converters.



Champion All Season Diesel Flo is a multi-functional diesel fuel additive that boosts performance in key areas of injector detergency, fuel economy, and smoke reduction. In addition, it is a very powerful conditioner and anti-gel that adds lubricity, detergent, and cetane improvement to low sulfur diesel fuels. It contains no metals, halogens, sulfur or other ingredients that are harmful to diesel engines. Champion All Season Diesel Flo is completely organic and ash-free.



Champion Fuel Stabilizer is a concentrated formula designed for all 2 and 4 cycle engines. It keeps gasoline and diesel fuel fresh during storage and also prevents corrosion and varnish build-up. Champion Fuel Stabilizer excels at keeping a fuel system clean, resulting in better performance. This is a dual function product that stabilizes fuel for quicker start-ups after storage and improves fuel efficiency.



Champion Poly 7 RED® High Temp Grease is an ultra-heavy duty high temp grease formulated with highly refined petroleum stock, co-polymers, and advanced additives in a lithium complex base specially processed to provide the ultimate in lubrication. The super “tacky” tough film strength of Champion Poly 7 RED® stays put under extreme shock loads and offers a very low friction coefficient.



Champion eGuard Ethanol Fuel Treatment is a powerful treatment fluid that helps with the stabilization of fuel and removal of water in fuel systems. Formulated with advanced chemistry, Champion eGuard Ethanol Fuel Treatment offers corrosion resistance, reduced friction, reduced gum formation, and upper cylinder lubrication.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.ChampionsUseChampion.com



Media Contact:

Karl Dedolph III

Champion Oil

660-890-6231

kdedolph@championbrands.com