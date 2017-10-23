Champion Supports Ford Coyote Platform with 5w-50 Modern Muscle Motor Oil

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2017 --Champion Modern Muscle Motor Oil (CMM) is an API SN licensed viscosity recommended for Ford 5.0L. Ford Mustang 5.2L, Roush Mustang 5.2L, Shelby GT350, Shelby GT350R, Shelby GT500, and others, plus OEM / Engine Builder "Crate Motors" requiring a high performance 5W-50 viscosity.



- CMM Motor Oils provide state–of-the-art high film strength dramatically reducing engine wear and engine heat specifically designed to extend the life of your engine.



- CMM Motor Oils provide improved sealing between the piston ring and cylinder walls and maximizes horsepower and torque and helps achieve improved fuel economy.



- CMM Motor Oils protects valve trains using roller lifters that require added protection due to high lift/ high ramp rate camshafts.



- CMM Motor Oils provides top-tier corrosion protection, exceptional oxidation stability, extended oil life and allows for more miles driven between oil changes and reducing the impact on the environment.



- CMM Motor Oils have cutting edge synthetic solvency reducing engine deposits and keeping engine clean for forward-looking longevity



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets.



For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com.