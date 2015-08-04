Champion to Display New Export Product Line at SEMA

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2015 --The first product group for Paladin Motor Oils will be Champion's award-winning SynGold ™ line of full synthetic motor oils. These lubricants will be blended and packaged in Clinton, Missouri to meet today's specifications from API, ILSAC or ACEA.



Paladin SynGold™ full synthetic motor oils are uniquely designed to help provide outstanding levels of fuel economy performance, cleaning power and engine protection, even during extended oil change intervals. SynGold is proven to significantly reduce wear and viscosity breakdown because of its advancements in oil technology.



Paladin's SynGold™ premium mixture of synthetic base fluids and performance additives outperform all previous engine oils for durability and protection from wear and viscosity breakdown. Paladin's SynGold™ wide range of viscosity grades fit all types of modern vehicles, including high-performance turbo-charged, supercharged gasoline multi-valve fuel injected engines found in passenger cars, SUVs, light vans and trucks.



The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) founded in 1963, represents the $30 billion specialty automotive industry with over 6,500 member-companies. It is the authoritative source for research, data, trends and market growth information for the specialty auto parts industry. The industry provides appearance, performance, comfort, convenience and technology products for passenger, diesel, racing and recreational vehicles. The annual "Industry Only" trade show is held every November in Las Vegas.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 57 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, racing, performance, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion; contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693.



Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com