Champion to Display Shryock Race Car at Heartland Auto Racing Show

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2015 --The Heartland Auto Racing Show is the premier trade show for the Plains States and Upper Midwest. The show will bring together regional companies from the Heartland and national companies that greatly value the race teams and buyers of the area.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693.



Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com