Champion to Introduce New Micro Sprint Racing Oil in Indianapolis at PRI

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2016 --Champion's Fully Synthetic Micro Sprint Racing Oils, are "Non-Street Legal –Race Only", and are the first purpose-built engine oils specially formulated to provide unmatched protection and performance in wet-clutch Micro Sprint engines. With a robust formulation, including specially designed wet-clutch additives, and premium synthetic base stocks, Champion Fully Synthetic Micro Sprint Racing Oils deliver track-proven, race-winning performance.



The new oils display exceptional clutch performance due to perfectly balanced friction modification and superb protection against engine and valve-train wear. They resist thickening and sludging due to oxidation additives, plus provide excellent film strength under extreme racing conditions. The product also delivers unmatched control of contamination and combustion by-products, including designed oil flow characteristics by keeping oil galleys clear.



Champion recommends its Fully Synthetic Micro Sprint Racing Oils for Micro, Lightning Non-Winged and Winged Outlaw, "A" Class, Stock Non-winged, Restricted "A" Class, Jr. Sprint, 1200CC Winged and Non-Winged sprint engines. Available in SAE 20w-50 and 10w-40 viscosities.



