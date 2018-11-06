Champion Wins 2018 SEMA Global Media Award

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2018 --Since 2004, the SEMA Global Media Awards Program has been a high-point of the SEMA Show – the premier automotive accessories trade event in the world. It involves journalists from throughout the world, with the purpose of identifying and discovering what new products are likely to succeed in their home countries.



The participating media represent some of the industry's top magazines and the editors are amongst the most respected in the world. Their opinions are highly regarded. Given the knowledge and expertise about the automotive markets in their countries, there is a high probability that the products they identified truly will resonate with consumers in their respective markets.



We are honored to accept these awards," said Karl Dedolph, Director of the Champion Racing & performance Division. "We strive to create innovative products designed to bring improved performance for the car enthusiast. We take great pride in what we do. Winning one of these awards is fantastic."



The Champion Professional Grade Fuel System Cleaner is a fuel additive that is unsurpassed in cleaning the entire fuel system (fuel injectors, intake valves and combustion chambers) in one tankful. Its use can maximize fuel economy and restore lost power, performance and acceleration.



Product Features:



- Cleans, restores, protects the entire fuel system (fuel injectors, carburetors, intake valves and combustion chambers)



- Automobiles and trucks use every 3,000 miles or at your next oil change.



- Restores: lost power, acceleration, lost fuel economy, and operation of the fuel gauge sensor



- Reduces: rough idle, engine surge, hesitation, and spark plus fouling



- Improves: cold start performance, and fuel stability for up to one year



The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) founded in 1963, represents the $30 billion specialty automotive industry with over 6,500 member-companies. It is the authoritative source for research, data, trends and market growth information for the specialty auto parts industry. The industry provides appearance, performance, comfort, convenience and technology products for passenger, diesel, racing and recreational vehicles. The annual "Industry Only" trade show is held every November in Las Vegas. For more information, contact SEMA at 1575 S. Valley Vista Dr., Diamond Bar, CA 91765, or visit www.sema.org



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 63 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, racing, performance, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion; contact your nearest Champion distributor or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com