Chance Global Ventures, Inc. Launches Website Offering a Wide Selection of Products

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2015 --Marianne Boyle is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.ChanceSavings.club. The website offers a wide selection of products including books, Kindle products, and Amazon brand electronics. Boyle decided to start the website as a place where people could come to buy products that they would really enjoy using in their life. The website offers many fantastic products at great prices.



There are countless high quality products featured within the merchandise of ChanceSavings.club. The website offers products including Kindle eBooks, unlocked Amazon cell phones, children's books, Amazon Fire phones, mystery books, Amazon Echo devices, Amazon Kindle HDX, and much more. In the future, Boyle may add new products as they become available to offer to her customers. Customers can check in on the website regularly to see what new items might be offered.



Providing products that would interest just about anyone is very important to Boyle. She has stocked her website with a wide array of products that many different types of people would be interested in. By stocking ChanceSavings.club with a wide selection of items, she hopes that customers will be able to find a book or electronic item that is absolutely perfect for them or for someone that they know so that they can give this item as a holiday gift.



To complement the main website, Boyle is also launching a blog located at http://www.SavingsClubInfo.com.



The blog will cover topics that relate to the products offered on the main website. Boyle will be writing about the different products, some of her own experiences with these items, and gift ideas that people can use when shopping for gifts for their family and friends. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with information that they can use to find items that are perfect for themselves or for their loved ones.



About ChanceSavings.club

ChanceSavings.club, a division of Chance Global Ventures, Inc., is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Marianne Boyle.



Marianne Boyle

http://www.ChanceSavings.club

215-427-0290



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com