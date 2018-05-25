Change in Ownership at Hudson Regional Hospital Bring a New Mission, Vision and Approach to Medicine for Hudson County Community

Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2018 --Under the new ownership of Yan Moshe, Hudson Regional Hospital (formerly known as Meadowlands Hospital Medical Center) proudly announces several developments that build towards its promise of providing high-quality, trustworthy and affordable healthcare services to the residents of Secaucus and its neighboring communities.



In recent months, HRH's new ownership has made a commitment to improving the overall patient experience and towards solidifying the medical center's reputation as a leader in the advancements of medicine, facilitator of exceptional care and trusted resource for the Northern Jersey communities it serves.



'"Led by a 'patient-first' philosophy, it is our mission to develop longstanding, trusted relationships with the community, providing superior and compassionate care no matter what brings them to our hospital," said Felicia Karsos, CEO. "As a whole. we are committed to building a healthier community, providing high-quality, yet cost-effective healthcare delivered by considerate medical professionals in an environment that is conducive to the health and well-being of our patients."



In addition to modernizing the hospital's interior and exterior, creating an environment that is conducive to the health and well-being of its patients, significant investments have been made towards technology and research, enabling its team of industry-leading medical professionals to offer the latest in treatment options to their patients.



Recently, HRH acquired the Mazor Robotics Renaissance Surgical Guidance System to its spine surgery program and is the exclusive provider of Mazor Robotics in Hudson County. This cutting-edge, state-of-the-art robotic technology has been shown to cut complication rates in half, increase surgical accuracy to nearly 99% and reduce the patient's hospital stay by more than 25%.



"We are thrilled to incorporate the Mazor Robotics Renaissance Surgical Guidance System into our spinal program, advancing the treatment options offered to our orthopedic patients," said Dr. Jonathan Lewin, board-certified orthopedic surgeon and Director of Robotics at HRH. "Designed to better utilize clinical diagnostics and data to assist in the improvement of spine surgery, Mazor Robotics Renaissance Surgical Guidance System will be game-changing when it comes to delivering relief to those who suffer from chronic back pain."



Hudson Regional Hospital takes seriously the importance of improving the health and healthcare needs of Hudson County residents, including the underrepresented and underserved communities. Recently, HRH established a community advisory board that will work alongside community leaders, including the office of Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli, to establish and support events that will educate residents on several healthcare initiatives and provide free services. In addition, HRH is working to expand on its family-oriented services, from seeking agreements with community health centers to provide obstetric services to making improvements to the hospital's children's' wing.



As part of its promise to deliver cost-effective healthcare to all, HRH continues to place an emphasis on expanding its network of insurance providers in addition to participating in-network with all Aetna plans, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield commercial plans and Horizon NJ Health. The hospital is in discussion with additional providers with the intention of becoming an in-network contracted provider.



About Hudson Regional Hospital

Hudson Regional Hospital (HRH) is an acute care, 200-bed hospital, located between the shores of the Hackensack River and overlooking the Meadowlands and NYC skyline. Since the start of 2018, the hospital's new ownership group has made significant investments towards solidifying its place as a leader in the advancement of medicine and delivery of an exceptional, cost-effective healthcare experience to its patients.



For more information on the new Hudson Regional Hospital please visit www.HudsonRegionalHospital.com.