Change the Burned out Mindset and Achieve a Life of Passion Driven Purpose

Goldsboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2018 --Reignite: Transform from Burned Out to On Fire and Find New Meaning in Your Career and Life explains the six underlying causes of workplace burnout and nine steps to take right now. Being burned out means merely surviving instead of thriving, which is no way to live this one life.



What employee doesn't want to feel pride, passion and purpose in their work? Within the pages of this book learn what the three hallmarks of job related burnout are, how burnout differs in women and men, the difference between individual and workplace burnout and how burnout is different from stress. Don't suffer the consequences of unremitting and unresolved burnout.



What organization doesn't want an engaged workforce? In Reignite, Dr. Gaither also shows how to approach a company's administration to make needed change in toxic work environments which will reduce staff turnover, reduce employee complaints and improve products and services. When you encounter an organization that's fully engaged you can feel it from the first interaction to the last.



There is a detectable job burnout rate for any profession you can name; however, the #1 most stressful career in the country is a health-care professional. A physicians burnout rate approaches 70% in some specialties.



Individuals suffering from job related burnout are at risk for poor job performance, chronic unhappiness, and depression. Even suicidal thoughts and actions, drug abuse and alcoholism.



Transform the burned out mindset to find purposeful, motivational work and be truly passionate about what utilizes all your natural talents and abilities. Don't merely survive - THRIVE!



"It has been amazing how the knowledge and acknowledgement of job burnout, who I am, what brings me life, and my passions have helped to guide me into a life of passion and fulfillment of self." ~ Lerryn, client



Dr. Clark Gaither is a board-certified family physician and Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. In addition to being an avid writer and author of three other books he is also an accomplished blogger, keynote speaker, corporate consultant and personal life coach. In 2016, he was awarded his home state's highest honor for dedicated community service and volunteerism, North Carolina's Order of the Long Leaf Pine.



He is an expert in the identification, mitigation, alleviation and prevention of professional job-related burnout, and is also known as Dr. Burnout.



Learn more at www.ClarkGaither.com or www.DrBurnout.com.