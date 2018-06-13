Change the Way You Carry with the Aeroe BikePack, a Breakthrough Interchangeable Bike Bag System

Nelson, New Zealand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2018 --Aeroe, a revolutionary new bike bag changing the way gear can be carried on bikes, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and a crowdfunding success, having surpassed their raise goal in only one week.



After a highly successful acquisition of his Freeload bike rack in 2012, leading bike entrepreneur and pioneer Pat Maguire is back with an all new product set to transform the way riders carry gear on their bike. Aeroe is arguably the world's most versatile bike bag system ever created, allowing for countless options to transport gear on two wheels.



"We are very excited to be back with a unique and equally innovative solution for bikers, as these new BikePacks really change the way you load and pack your gear, and being interchangeable, give you the choice of where you want to mount them on your bike --- handle bars, forks, seat post or on our simplified rear rack," says founder and director Pat Maguire.



The patent pending Aeroe BikePack system is comprised of 7 separate products designed to provide versatility and utility across all types of biking activity, from adventure to commuting, allowing loads to be attached to any bike in a number of different arrangements to suit the cyclist and their needs. There are 4 mounts including handlebar, mount, seatpost and rear. The BikePacks are available in 3 different sizes: 9L, 11L, and 14L.



For the crowdfunding campaign, exclusive promotional pricing is available for early backers of the project who may choose any combination of the 7 products (with a max of 4 pieces of any single product).



"We saw Kickstarter as the ideal launch pad for the BikePacks, as it allows us to engage with a global audience on social media from day one, which is so important when you are a new and unknown brand wanting to enter the global market from the get go" adds Mike Maguire, co-director of Aeroe. "Getting immediate support from backers all over the world and hitting our initial funding target in just 4 days was very encouraging."



The Aeroe BikePack is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://kck.st/2l5G6Ve



About Aeroe Limited

Aeroe Limited is a NZ registered company founded by Pat Maguire in 2014 following the acquisition of the Freeload bike rack by Thule. Based in Nelson and Dunedin New Zealand, Aeroe is a design innovation company specialising in sports travel products for the bike market. Aeroe has a long term manufacturing and production partnership with Solink and QualLink in Taiwan and distribution partners in 12 countries across the US EU AU and Asia.



For more information on Aeroe please visit https://bikepack.com.