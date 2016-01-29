Changes in Email Marketing Present Opportunity

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2016 --Email marketing continues to be one of the most powerful ways for businesses and nonprofits to grow. But best practice is different today that it was even a year ago.



The Countess Group, an internationally recognized strategic marketing and communications consultancy, today announced availability of a free webinar for anyone interested in learning how to create email campaigns that drive more revenue.



Ken Countess, The Countess Group's Managing Director, a Master Certified Constant Contact Platinum Solution Provider, Authorized Local Expert, and winner of the 2015 Leadership Award will conduct the free online event on Wednesday, February 3, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.



Interested parties can learn more about the event or register to attend by going to http://bit.ly/feb3webinar



"We conduct over 100 events each year," said Countess. "Email marketing is one of the most popular topics, as more people have begun to realize its power."



The Countess Group's catalog of over 30 different classes can be downloaded at: http://bit.ly/2016-catalog



The company's calendar of upcoming events is continually updated and can be found at: http://bit.ly/upcomingseminars



In addition to email marketing, social media marketing, and other speaking engagements and classes, The Countess Group is available for consulting to organizations on a retainer, project basis, or hourly bases. Consulting services can be scheduled by phone or email (407-242-4200 or info@thecountessgroup.com).



About The Countess Group

The Countess Group (TCG) is a marketing and communications consultancy which has been providing strategic vision, tactical execution and measurable results for clients since 2001.



TCG provides value-added services such as:



· Strategic Marketing

· Marketing Communications

· Corporate Communications

· Email Marketing

· Social Media Marketing

· Public Relations

· Internet/Website Development and Optimization

· Customer Acquisition/Retention/Engagement

· Lead/Demand Generation

· Sales Training and Support

· Trade Show Support



Now in its 16th year, the company is led by Ken Countess, an award-winning marketer and an accredited, nationally recognized expert on Email Marketing and Social Media Marketing. Ken's approach to educating audiences how to use email marketing and social media tools such as #LinkedIn, #Facebook and #Twitter to build their business has earned him the respect of loyal followers around the country.



Mr. Countess has held executive management positions at several Fortune 100 companies and has been a senior partner at Ascend Marketing, a 40-person marketing firm. While with such well-known companies as Motorola, Marriott, and Caremark (now CVS), Ken has been responsible for creation and delivery of multiple successful sales growth strategies, strategic messaging and communications, and change management programs for worldwide markets.



Learn more about The Countess Group at http://www.MarketYourBusiness.co



