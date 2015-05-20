Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2015 --Millennials- the generation born between 1975 and 1995, have received their fair share of negative stereotyping as they've worked their way into their 20s and 30s. To change that perception, actress-turned-journalist Britt Hysen has set out to show the world what Generation "Y" is really about with her up-and-coming news and lifestyle brand, MiLLENNiAL.



While some news media aimed at the demographic maintain a cynical air, MiLLENNiAL strives for inspiration by highlighting the generation's heroes. And inspire it has. With just 37 issues under its belt, The White House has already recognized the digital platform as a Top 100 Millennial Influencer.



What makes MiLLENNiAL Magazine stand apart from the pack is its positive attitude.



"I've seen our generation design masterpieces, build billion dollar businesses, and help save the world," says Hysen, who, before starting her media company, acted on the show Mad Men. "The times we live in can get you down -- we want to tell stories that give hope to those in need of a quick pick-me-up. Stories of the champions of humanity."



With over 80 million millennials in the US today, there are plenty of stories to tell. MiLLENNiAL has identified a hundred-plus inspiring influencers in its first year alone, including NBA star and Wildlife Advocate, Yao Ming, free solo rock climber, Alex Honnold, marine activist and model, Ocean Ramsey, Grammy award-winning producer, Alex da Kid, media mogul, Stephanie Horbaczewski, 'Gold Rush' miner, Parker Schnabel, and renagade journalist, Abby Martin.



The Magazine's positivity doesn't mean turning away from injustice. Far from it. From social issues like homelessness, education inequality, and modern-day slavery to conservation and everyday environmentalism, MiLLENNiAL takes a hard look at the world, without giving in to hopelessness.



That hope for the future and the will to change the world is indicative of the millennial generation, Hysen says. And it isn't limited to people born within a certain time span. "Millennial is a lifestyle. It applies to anyone who made the transition from the analog world to the digital world at a young age, but people who transitioned later and embrace those changes can be seen as millennials, too." Add to that the 25 percent of MiLLENNiAL's readership that is over the age of 45 who identify with a conscious lifestyle and the term "millennial" becomes much more inclusive.



Hysen doesn't take her news platform for granted, however, and insists "that through inspirational messaging and conscious action, media has the power to motivate viewers to occupy their hearts."



MiLLENNiAL is available digitally at millennialmagazine.com. The US-based news and lifestyle brand has an international reach, and spotlights both American and International stories.



About MiLLENNiAL Magazine

Founded in June 2014 by Editor-in-Chief Britt Hysen, MiLLENNiAL features the great influencers and issues of the generation born between 1975 and 1995. Before she began her news and lifestyle brand, Hysen worked as an actress, a journalist, and had her own web series focusing on Generation Y.