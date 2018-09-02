Changyi Integrates Intelligence and Luxurious Quality Into Innovative Products, Smart Car Seat

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2018 --Leading car accessories supplier, Changyi, has recently launched innovative car parts, automatic massage car seat, which combines with the high-tech and comfort, providing a new awesome driving experience for the driver.



In the pursuit of creating high-quality service, Changyi adheres to the aim of "Innovation always is the first." As an auto accessories wholesaler, Changyi has a strong R&D team of more than 60 technicians to ensure product diversity and stability. Relying on strong hardware and software advantages, the quantity and quality of Changyi's products have been in the forefront of car parts industry. Recently, to follow the principle of human-orientation in modern car seat design, Changyi has launched a luxurious automatic seat, suitable for various car models, which possesses some extra sparkling selling points as following:



1. Massage Function Comparing with the traditional seat, on which driver needs to maintain a fixed driving posture for a long time, leading to a backache, the back massage device of Changyi's seat runs regularly to relax driving fatigue. According to the electric seat setting of the vehicle factory, the system intelligently stops for 15 minutes. Once having the smart seat, the driver won't feel tired even on a long drive.



2. Courtesy Function The smart seat is adjusted automatically when getting on/off the car, thus leaving wide space to prevent the oppressing sensation. Whatever the driver's size, they can find the most comfortable position to drive.



3. Pneumatic Waist Support Long-term driving results in the pain of the waist, but the smart seat protect driver's waist roundly. The airbag is inflated, combining the four-way waist support, so it protects the health and safety of the lumbar vertebra.



4. Seat Cushion Heating Just pressing the button, the strong turbofan and porous airbag will prevent sweat on the back and hip, which keep the driver cool and comfortable all the time.



5. Sitting Memory After pressing the key "M" when the driver adjusts the seat to the appropriate position, the seat will be at the status of memory position. When the indicator is on, press Button 1 or Button 2 to memorize one set of positions directly. If the driver wants to sit as the last time quickly, just needs to press the button.



6. Boss Key The passengers on the rear seat can adjust the seat to control the distance from the front seat by pressing the button on the side, which is convenient to choose the most comfortable distance.



About Changyi

Guangzhou Changyi Auto Parts Limited Liability Company, founded in 2013, is a professional enterprise specialized in smart electric tailgate lift and other auto parts products. The company integrates R&D, manufacturing, and sales together and commits to providing convenient, safe and comfortable ideal life for global car owners. Adhering to the product positioning of "differentiation, excellence, high quality", Changyi rapidly grows into a rising star of automobile modification enterprise.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Guangzhou Changyi Auto Parts Co., Ltd

Contact Person: Jane

Email: Jane@incalcd.com

Phone: +86-20-32222414; +86-20-32222436

Country: China

Website: changyi-china.com.cn